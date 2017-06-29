State Senate GOP Leader Radogno Announces Resignation

State Senate Minority Leader Christine Radogno announced her resignation on Thursday afternoon. The Senate Republican has served the 41st District since 1997 and has served as the Senate Minority Leader since 2009. In a statement to the public Radogno said that she believes it’s time for a new Senate Republican leader. She also said that she has done everything she could to resolve the state’s budget crisis and that she leaves office with a sense of sadness and disappointment but has no regrets, saying “I did my best – that’s all I could do.” Her resignation will take place effective July 1st, the start of the new fiscal year.

