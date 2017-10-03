Stars remember Tom Petty

TOM PETTY was put on life support yesterday after suffering cardiac arrest, and he didn’t make it. His family announced late last night that he’d died at 8:40 P.M. Pacific Time, at the age of 66.

Tom’s manager put out a statement on behalf of the family, and that ended a few hours of confusion after someone at the LAPD apparently “confirmed” Tom’s death prematurely to CBS News several hours BEFORE he was actually dead.

Naturally, a lot of publications ran early stories saying that he’d died, including “Rolling Stone”, and Tom’s daughter went after them on social media for it.

There were other conflicting reports. The “Hollywood Reporter” said the authorities were called at 10:52 A.M. yesterday when Tom was found in his Malibu home in full cardiac arrest, and not breathing.

Emergency responders WERE able to get a pulse . . . but he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

But TMZ has a 911 call that they say Tom’s wife Dana York made at 10:45 P.M. Sunday night. Dana tried to do CPR . . . and might have got him to start breathing lightly.

With his band The Heartbreakers, the singer/songwriter had hits including “American Girl,” “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” “Breakdown” and more. Their first album debuted in 1976, and he has continued to perform since that time. His last performance was three sold out shows at the Hollywood Bowl this past Monday. These were the last concerts in the his 40th anniversary tour with the band. “Rolling Stone” quoted Petty in an interview last December that this would probably be his last tour. He was also a successful solo artist with the successful hit “Freefallin’.”

Petty was also a part of the group, The Traveling Wilburys, with Roy Orbison, George Harrison, Bob Dylan and Jeff Lynne. He and the Heartbreakers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

Stars weigh in on Tom Petty’s passing

Paul McCartney: Sending love to Tom Petty and his family at this difficult time.

Sheryl Crow: This is unbearable. Vegas and now a great music hero has passed. You brought us so much joy, #tompetty. We will miss you.

Oak Ridge Boys: More bad news on a very sad day … Tom Petty is indeed gone … very sad loss.

Bruce Springsteen: This is just awful.

Stevie Nicks: Thank you for dragging our hearts around for 40 years. Love from the gypsies that remain.

Rolling Stone Magazine released a list of Tom’s all-time great songs: Here’s the list