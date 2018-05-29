Starbucks to Close Stores Today to Conduct Anti-Bias Training

Starbucks will close 8,000 stores on Tuesday to conduct anti-bias training in an effort to repair the coffee chains reputation after two black men were arrested last month for loitering, when in fact they were just waiting for their partner to arrive for a meeting.

The company will use “unconscious bias training” the training is designed to get people to discuss biases and stereotypes that they may not know they have when encountering people of color, gender or other identities.

The training will include video of Starbucks executives as well as rapper/activist, Common. Here’s more including a list of stores that will close at 2:30pm today from ABC-7 TV.