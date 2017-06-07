Standoff with Inmate at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center Resolved

A convicted murderer took a nurse and prison guard hostage at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center on Wednesday morning. It was at approximately 3:35am that 32-year-old Joshua Matthews was taken from the Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill to the hospital in Joliet. Shortly after arriving Matthew displayed a makeshift weapon and informed a corrections officer and a certified nurse’s assistant that they were being held hostage. Shortly thereafter, the Joliet Police Department was notified and they responded to the scene at approximately 3:55 a.m. The offender was secured and the situation was under control less than an hour later, at approximately 4:20 a.m. No physical injuries to hospital staff, IDOC staff, or the offender were reported. The Illinois Department of Corrections has launched an investigation and is working with the Joliet Police Department and hospital staff to gather facts about the incident. No additional details are available at this time. At the conclusion of the investigation, the Department will forward the information to the Will County State’s Attorney. Matthews is currently serving a 100-year prison sentence for a murder in DuPage County.

