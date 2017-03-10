Spring Forward And Change The Batteries

The city of Joliet reminds residents that when you adjust your clocks to begin Daylight Saving Time this weekend, you should also change the batteries in your smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detectors. Batteries in a smoke alarm should be changed at least twice a year.

The peak time for home fire fatalities is between 10:00 PM and 6:00 AM when most families are asleep. Smoke alarm maintenance is a simple, effective way to reduce home fire deaths. A working smoke alarm can give your family the extra seconds you need to get out of a home fire safely. Smoke alarms should be installed on every level of your home. And replace your smoke alarm every ten year as they do wear out.

Fire Chief Joe Formhals reminds residents that “There are approximately 350,000 residential fires each year in the United States, resulting in 2,500 deaths. Statistics show that 60-percent of these deaths occurred in fires where there was no working smoke detector present.

