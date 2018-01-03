Sports Predictions from Yardbarker, One is about the Cubs

A couple lists of ‘Bold Sports Predictions for 2018’ are making the rounds online. Yardbarker is making some MLB, NBA, & NFL predictions and Cub fans you’ll want to hear this.

According to Yardbarker:

Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals wins the MVP and then lands with the Chicago Cubs after the season in free agency.

Another prediction is that Nationals ace pitcher Max Scherzer wins his THIRD-straight Cy Young Award, which hasn’t happened since Randy Johnson won four in a row in the early 2000s.

Basketball: LeBron James wins the MVP and stays put in Cleveland, despite being a free agent again this summer.

NASCAR: Jimmie Johnson wins a record eighth NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series title, and then retires.

