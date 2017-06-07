An original song from Lady Antebellum will be featured in the new SpongeBob SquarePants Musical coming to Broadway later this year. Lady’s A’s original tune is titled “Chop to the Top” and it comes at a point in the musical when the characters SpongeBob and Sandy Cheeks are climbing a mountain. The musical will also include original songs by Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, John Legend and Cyndi Lauper, as well as a song by the late David Bowie.

The musical will open at New York City’s Palace Theatre on December 4, with tickets going on sale to the general public on June 26.