Spike In Births This Summer In Chicago Traced Back To the Cubs

Chicago hospitals are reporting a spike in the number of births this month and think it may have something to do with the Cubs. Doctors are hearing from parents that they conceived their child during the Cubs’ world series. Doctors expect the trend to continue through August. One couple tells the Chicago Tribune, they were so swept up by the magic of the Cubs’ victory during Game 7 of the World Series they had their own celebration. Their daughter was born three weeks ago and named her Ivy.

