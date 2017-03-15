Speedway Plans To Build Third Largest Fuel Center Along Route 53

Plans to build a Speedway on route 53 in Joliet is being considered. If plans for the Speedway go through it will be the third largest fuel center to be built on route 53 in recent years. It would build at 2121 S. Chicago Street near Emerald Drive just north of Laraway Raod. Route 53 is a major trucking route connecting the warehouse and industrial complexes on the south end of Joliet with interstate 80. The Speedway will entail a convenience store and cafe, along with areas where cars and semitrailers can get fuel.

