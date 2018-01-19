Special tribute planned for the Grammy’s

The Grammy Awards is putting on a special tribute to honor the victims lost in gun violence during various 2017 concerts. The award show is reuniting three Nashville country music artists who performed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas for the first time since the mass shooting. The Brother’s Osborne, Eric Church and Maren Morris will come together on stage during the tribute in whats being called a “powerful force that unites us all.” The tribute will air live during the Grammy Awards next weekend at Madison Square Garden.