Special Session Spotlights School Stalemate

At Governor Rauner’s insistence, lawmakers are gathered in special session today to consider school funding, but it’s not clear what, if anything, they’ll accomplish. A funding reform bill passed by lawmakers is being held by the Democrats because Rauner has vowed to cut a Chicago teachers’ pension payment out of it. Republicans have their own funding plan, but don’t have the votes. Funding checks are usually sent to school districts in early August, but they can’t go out unless a bill is in place.

