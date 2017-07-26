Special Session Spotlights School Stalemate
By WJOL News
|
Jul 26, 2017 @ 3:24 PM

At Governor Rauner’s insistence, lawmakers are gathered in special session today to consider school funding, but it’s not clear what, if anything, they’ll accomplish. A funding reform bill passed by lawmakers is being held by the Democrats because Rauner has vowed to cut a Chicago teachers’ pension payment out of it. Republicans have their own funding plan, but don’t have the votes. Funding checks are usually sent to school districts in early August, but they can’t go out unless a bill is in place.

The post Special Session Spotlights School Stalemate appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Rotary Clubs Combining Efforts for Polio Fight at ...
Joliet’s Masonic Lodge Holding Sat and Sun Rummage...
Illinois House Approves Their Own Budget
Cross-Examination Of Government Witness in Drew Pe...
City of Joliet Has No Plans to Repave Chicago Stre...
Peterson Defense Team Trying to Discredit “The Bea...
Comments