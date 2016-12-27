The Rialto Square Theatre board is preparing for a special meeting this week to discuss an intergovernmental agreement from the city of Joliet in regards to funding for the Rialto. The Rialto Board is preparing to meet on Thursdays at 4:00pm to discuss the proposal from the city that would send $500,000 from the city of Joliet in return for concessions from the theatre, concessions which yet to be finalized by the city. The special meeting will also allow the board to consider an extension on the contract of the third party operator of theatre VenuWorks. VenuWorks has been working on a $1-a-month contract since September till the end of the year. The company out of Ames, Iowa has stated that they would not stay on as the operator of the theatre without the $500,000 from the city.

The post Special Meeting of Rialto Board to Discuss City Funding appeared first on 1340 WJOL.