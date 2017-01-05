Special Census Shows Joliet Unofficially Third Largest City In Illinois

The City of Joliet has new bragging rights but more importantly more state revenue coming in. The U.S. Census Bureau completed its special census of Joliet and reports the City has grown by 1,962 residents since 2010, bringing Joliet’s current population to 148,409 residents. Rockford lost residents since 2010 and in 2015 their total population was 147,278. Aurora is second with 197-thousand residents and Chicago is number one with over 2.6 million residents in 2010.

The new census was requested by the City to count the population increase resulting from new housing developments. While the City paid 100-thousand dollars for the special census, they anticipate a significant increase in state shared revenues. Illinois distributes income tax, motor fuel tax, and use tax to municipalities on a per capita basis. Based on the 19-hundred resident increase, the City expects to get 288-thousand dollars per year in state revenues.

