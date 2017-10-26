Spanish Community Center Open House

The Spanish Community Center is holding an open house this Saturday, October 28th. This free event occurs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The new Board of Director and Executive Director Veronica Gloria will be there to welcome the community with family fun activities, a Kids Halloween Costume Contest, snacks, beverages, and much more. Bring your kids in their favorite Halloween costume and help them celebrate the beginning of a new future for the Spanish Community Center. The center is located at 309 N. Eastern Avenue.

