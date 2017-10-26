Spanish Community Center Open House
By WJOL News
|
Oct 26, 2017 @ 7:32 AM

The Spanish Community Center is holding an open house this Saturday, October 28th. This free event occurs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The new Board of Director and Executive Director Veronica Gloria will be there to welcome the community with family fun activities, a Kids Halloween Costume Contest, snacks, beverages, and much more. Bring your kids in their favorite Halloween costume and help them celebrate the beginning of a new future for the Spanish Community Center. The center is located at 309 N. Eastern Avenue.

 

The post Spanish Community Center Open House appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Plainfield Man Accused of Attacking Girlfriend wit...
Nowell Park Bathhouse Demolition Wrapping Up
Bike Club Donates to Forest Preserve District’s Tr...
School Board And Non-Profit Groups Encouraged To A...
Providence Sends Statement to Families Regarding S...
Construction Continues at Joliet Baseball Stadium
Comments