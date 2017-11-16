SPAGHETTI BURRITOS ARE NOW A THING

When it comes to trying new things, we’re all about it, but this? Creators of the YouTube channel HealthyJunkFood have concocted 2 different Spaghetti Burrios. Chefs JP Lambiase and Julia Goolia battle to make the best spaghetti burrito in the latest installment on the channel. Goolia’s creation involves putting spaghetti covered in marinara sauce inside a mozzarella cheese-lined tortilla and then pan-frying the whole thing and covering it with oil, parsley, garlic powder, and Parmesan cheese and baking it. Lambiase’s version mixes meat, cheese, and seasoning to form a “meat log” that he wraps in spaghetti, covers in breadcrumbs, and then deep fries. Which one would you rather try?