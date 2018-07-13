Southwest Airlines doing away with peanuts

Passengers flying on Southwest Airlines this summer will no longer receive peanuts. Starting August 1st, the airline will stop serving packaged peanuts on all flights. Southwest is one of several large airlines to eliminate peanuts from in-flight service. The move comes over concern for passengers who suffer from peanut-related allergies, which can cause severe and even life-threatening reactions. The airline says it will continue to serve complimentary pretzels and other snacks on longer routes.