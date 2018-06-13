Songs to Avoid While Pregnant

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2012 file photo, performer Adele arrives for the Brit Awards 2012 at the O2 Arena in London. Adele is coming to the Golden Globes. The executive producer of the show says the 24-year-old Grammy-winning pop star is set to make her first post-baby appearance at the ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2013, where she is nominated for original song for the James Bond theme Skyfall. (AP Photo/Jonathan Short, File)

Studies show that listening to music while your pregnant can be beneficial to your unborn baby. Fetuses especially have positive reactions when listening to classical music. But some music has the opposite effect.

Scientists at the Institute Marques in Barcelona studied the mouth and tongue movements of over 300 fetuses between 18 and 38 weeks. The babies were exposed to 15 songs in all different genres. Classical music got the highest positive reaction at 84%, today’s hits got 79%, and rock music only got a 59%.

There is some caution, some of the music that triggered the most negative reactions was Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody and Adele’s “Someone Like You”.

