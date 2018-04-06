Some upcoming contestants revealed for DWTS
By Carol McGowan
|
Apr 6, 2018 @ 9:41 AM

Tonya Harding is making a comeback with the first all-athletes season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Harding fell out of the spotlight after being accused of hiring a man to injure rival Nancy Kerrigan ahead of the 1994 Winter Olympics. Kerrigan is also familiar with the competition, as she appeared on the ABC show last year. Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and Olympic snowboarder Jamie Anderson are also joining the cast. “Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 26th season on April 30th.

