SOME AIRLINES ARE SHRINKING THE SIZE OF CARRY-ON LUGGAGE

If you’ve been dodging baggage fees by fitting all of your stuff in your carry-on…you might want to start saving for your next trip. That’s because some airlines have started shrinking the size of carry-ons allowed in the cabin. As of June 4th, Alaska Airlines will require carry-ons measure 22 by 14 by nine inches, including wheels and handles. That’s a drop from its current size of 24 by 17 by 10 inches. The change will also extend to Alaska Airlines’ partner carriers, Horizon and SkyWest. The good news? Travelers will still be allowed one personal item such as a purse, briefcase, or laptop bag in addition to their carry-on item. Unfortunately, this change in luggage size thing isn’t exactly new. In the wake of the International Air Transport Association’s updated 2015 guidelines, American, Delta, JetBlue, and United all rolled out maximum carry-on sizes of 22 by 14 by nine inches. (Here’s the full story from Fox)