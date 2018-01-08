Soldier Salute
By Brandon Jones
|
Jan 8, 2018 @ 7:43 PM
USA, American flag painted on textile. Background in grunge style obtained by double exposure technique.

Have a Soldier you think needs to be saluted?

Then tell us all about them right HERE

They could be featured on the show!

Related Content

98.3 WCCQ’s Pigskin Picks
ALPHA MEDIA SUPPORTS THOSE AFFECTED BY HURRICANE H...
NASCAR Weekend
Last year at the Chicagoland Speedway
We Stand With The Anthem
Cubs hope Home Cooking will lead to better Results
Comments