Slammers Teaming Up With Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation

The Joliet Slammers presented by ATI Physical Therapy have partnered with the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation with a goal of raising $50,000 by June 24 for the Slammers Pediatric Cancer Awareness Night.

The Slammers will raise awareness for childhood cancer and Slammers General Manager Heather Mills has pledged to shave her head if the Slammers can raise $50,000 before the end of the game on Saturday, June 24.

Funds raised will benefit the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation which helps raise money for cancer research and to provide support to children and their families battling cancer.

Donations can be made today by visiting a GoFundMe page set up by the Slammers (www.gofundme.com/jolietslammers). Reserved seat tickets for June 24 are also now on sale and can be purchased using the code “Rizzo.” Five dollars from every $10 ticket sold using the code will be donated to the foundation.

The Slammers will host a silent auction during the June 24 game with proceeds benefitting the foundation as well. Auction items include an Anthony Rizzo signed baseball, an Andre Dawson signed baseball, a Johnny Bench signed baseball and more.

The Slammers will be collecting donations at all Slammers games leading up to the night through collection jars at the stadium. Opening Day is set for next Tuesday, May 16 at 7:05 pm.

The Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization founded by Chicago Cubs First Baseman Anthony Rizzo. Anthony realized during his own battle with cancer that no matter how difficult fighting cancer was for him, it was even more difficult for his family. Anthony believes that an individual does not battle cancer alone, but that the whole family battles it together.

