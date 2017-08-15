Slammers Stadium Could Get Turf That Cools Playing Field By 30 Degrees

Plans to renovate Slammers Stadium was presented to the Joliet City Council last night. The plans include changing the turf from natural grass to synthetic turf, plus putting in a new irrigation system. The plans also include moving an outfield wall to allow for soccer and lacrosse games to be played. Portable pitching mounds will used as the outfield fence will be moved back.

Wight & Co. will oversee the project. They’re recommending FieldTurf CoolPlay, which decreases the field temperature by 20 to 30 degrees. Artificial turf can reach 130 degrees. Bids are expected to be awarded next month. Most of the work is expected to be completed before end of November with the final completion date is March 18th. The cost of project is over $1.8 million dollars. The artificial turf is expected to last a decade or longer.

