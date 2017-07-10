Slammers Host All-Star Parade Tonight

The Joliet Slammers presented by ATI Physical Therapy will host an All-Star parade on Monday, July 10 to kick-off the week’s events surrounding the 2017 Frontier League All-Star Game coming to Joliet.

The parade is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday night and will travel downtown Joliet along Chicago Street. All 60 Frontier League All-Stars, including those from Joliet, will be recognized in the parade. The Slammers have partnered with Windy City Goats car club which will provide classic cars for the All- Stars to travel in.

Tickets for the All- Star Game can be purchased at jolietslammers.com or at the Box Office located at 1 Mayor Art Schultz Drive, in Joliet.

Picture courtesy Joliet Slammers

