Skooters Roadhouse in Shorewood Will Re-open This Weekend

Many of us were crushed Monday night when we saw the pictures of the Skooters Roadhouse fire in Shorewood. Terry one of the owners took to Facebook Tuesday night to tell everyone Skooters will re-open this Friday night. The fire was contained to the kitchen area and after some clean-up and a lot of hard work, Skooters will indeed be open again! Tonight’s Skooters Idol is postponed, but there is some great news. Here is Terry’s Statement from Facebook:
Hello #SkooterFANS!
It’s been an difficult 24 hours but we wanted to give everyone an update as the Internet goes crazy and many people like to spread things that are not true.
First off I would like to say thank you to all the First Responders, police and fire teams that came to our assistance! They handled our situation quickly and with the upmost professionalism. They are truly HEROS! Great job to all involved and thank you very much!
Now on to the REAL update!
We had a small, contained fire in our Kitchen Monday afternoon. We are closed on Mondays so everyone is safe first and foremost! We worked with the fire department, State Fire Marshals and the ATF all last night and all day today with whatever they needed! They were equally incredible to work with.
The State Fire Marshal CLEARED the investigation and the building was handed back over to us. Seems like it was a small electrical fire that was contained with minimal damage. NO OTHER AREAS OF SKOOTER’S WERE EFFECTED. We worked with the teams today as well as the health department and we cleared the rest of the building too!
OUR PLAN IS TO OPEN FOR our Friday night concert with The Boy Band Night at 7pm. Band will start at 10pm. Our kitchen will remain closed for the time being but the Bars and the entertainment will be open for business this weekend.
Our Sweet Pickins Junktique Market for the Holiday will be open this Saturday morning as well.
As we move into December we have many many holiday parties booked. To each and everyone of you, we have you covered. Your parties will go off with out a hitch! We have already reached out to some of you. So ALL PRIVATE EVENTS WILL STILL TAKE PLACE. We have it all worked out so all the holiday parties can be celebrated with out any worries!
Thank you to the outpouring of thoughts and prays from our true #SkooterFANS! We truly appreciate all the great energy that you provided us over the last day. We were overwhelmed by the incredible comments of hope that we received! We truly want to thank each and every one of you!
So the BAR is open as of Friday night at 7pm and all our entertainment and parties will happen all month long. We will be working hard to get the kitchen back up and running and we will keep everyone posted on the progress!
Thank you again for all thoughts of good will! We do truly appreciate them.
Come join us this Friday night for THE BOY BAND! It’s going to be a great night! Sweet Picken Junktique Holiday Market on Saturday morning and Suburban Cowboys LIVE Saturday night!