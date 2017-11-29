Skooters Roadhouse in Shorewood Will Re-open This Weekend

Many of us were crushed Monday night when we saw the pictures of the Skooters Roadhouse fire in Shorewood. Terry one of the owners took to Facebook Tuesday night to tell everyone Skooters will re-open this Friday night. The fire was contained to the kitchen area and after some clean-up and a lot of hard work, Skooters will indeed be open again! Tonight’s Skooters Idol is postponed, but there is some great news. Here is Terry’s Statement from Facebook:

Hello #SkooterFANS!

It’s been an difficult 24 hours but we wanted to give everyone an update as the Internet goes crazy and many people like to spread things that are not true.

First off I would like to say thank you to all the First Responders, police and fire teams that came to our assistance! They handled our situation quickly and with the upmost professionalism. They are truly HEROS! Great job to all involved and thank you very much!