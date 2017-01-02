Skooter’s Roadhouse Liquor License Suspended

Shorewood Mayor Richard Chapman has suspended the liquor license of Skooter’s Roadhouse for four day starting on January 12th due to a violation of liquor laws. Skooter’s advertised a liquor special for Christmas Day without offering food which is a violation of state code. Skooter’s was also advertising a similar special for New Year’s Eve, which led Chapman to also suspend Skooter’s liquor license for the New Years Eve event. The management of Skooter’s appealed stating that the suspension of the licence for New Year’s would place a hardship on the 45 employees that were scheduled to work. The New Year’s suspension was overturned after management agreed to correct the violation. The four day suspension for the first violation is still taking place starting on January 12.

