Sixth Annual New Orleans North Draws Record Crowd

The Sixth Annual New Orleans North saw record attendance in downtown Joliet last weekend. The event hosted by the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce saw the largest number of people attending the June 9th event since its inception in 2012. More than 6-thousand people were entertained by street performers, magic, live music, red beans and rice and hurricanes.

Mayor Bob O’Dekirk stated, “We are thrilled at the success of New Orleans North in downtown Joliet. There is no question that this event continues to grow and that it is becoming not just a draw for the people of Joliet, but from many people outside of our city. I think it is important that the city continues to work with groups to expand the number of events happening in our

downtown.”

“The New Orleans inspired menus in the D’Arcy Food Court, cold drinks and beautiful weather only added to the success of the festival,” stated Mary Jaworski, President of the Joliet Chamber. “We look forward to hosting this event each year because it brings people into downtown Joliet and they really enjoy themselves.”

Pictures courtesy Joliet Chamber of Commerce

