Signs you could live to be 100

The Daily Mail came up with eight signs YOU could make it to 100, or even older . . .

1. You’re still relatively young. Medical treatments are getting better and better. So the average 20-year-old is twice as likely to reach 100 as their parents are.

2. You have relatives who lived into their 90’s. Whether you make it to 100 or not depends on a lot of things. But about a third of it has to do with genetics.

3. You’re a woman. 19 of the 20 oldest people on record were women. The oldest person ever was a woman in France who lived to be 122. The oldest man was a Japanese guy who died in 2013 at the age of 116.

4. You’re optimistic. In a recent survey, most people who make it to 100 years old said they think of themselves as positive people.

The other 4 are here.….