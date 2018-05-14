Shows that have been Cancelled by the Networks and Some Old Shows Coming Back

Ok were a little bummed. ABC has announced they are cancelling Designated Survivor, and that’s just part of a handful of shows that have been released today.

ABC has canceled “Designated Survivor” and “Quantico”. They’ve also dropped “Deception”, “Alex, Inc.”, “The Crossing”, “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World”, and “The Mayor”.

CBS is done with “Scorpion” after four seasons and “Kevin Can Wait”

Fox has canceled “Lucifer” after three seasons.

Syfy canceled the space drama “The Expanse”.

The CW is not moving forward with the “Supernatural” spin-off “Wayward Sisters”.

Some shows are getting second chances on different networks. Fox confirmed rumors that they are bringing back “Last Man Standing”, less than one year after it was canceled by ABC.

NBC just announced that they’ve picked up “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” less than ONE WEEK after it was canceled by Fox.

NBC revealed their schedule for the upcoming season yesterday, and it features eight new shows. There are five dramas, two comedies, and a new reality competition show. Here are the highlights . . .

There’s a drama called “Manifest“, which sounds like “Lost” only in reverse, and not because it’ll start off TERRIBLE and have an EXCELLENT finale. It’s a mystery about a plane that suddenly re-appears after disappearing five years earlier. It was probably inspired by that ‘missing’ Malaysia Airlines flight.

There’s yet another medical drama called “New Amsterdam“, which is loosely based on New York’s real-life Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in the U.S.

And there’s a comedy set in a bar called “Abby’s”, which sounds similar to “Cheers”, only instead of Boston it’s set in San Diego.

There’s also a reality show produced by THE ROCK. It’s called “The Titan Games”, and it involves six contestants matching up in physical challenges against a group of reigning “Titans,” hoping to take their place and return the following episode.

(There’s a comprehensive rundown of all the new shows in this NBC press release. You can find video previews for some of them at NBC.com . . . and here’s a look at the fall schedule.)

More news from other networks coming in the next couple of days