Should You Shower in the Morning or at Night? There’s Actually a Correct Answer

Roy & Carol had a mini-debate this morning about what’s better, a shower before you go to bed, or a shower right before you leave for work. Roy suggested the morning shower helps wake you up and starts off your day fresh. Carol suggested a shower at night makes you nice and clean before bed and saves time by not having to take one in the morning. Apparently, you should be showering at night. According to dermatologists, it’s better for your skin to shower after you’ve been sweating all day . . . and sleep experts say it also fits in better with your body’s natural rhythms, so showering at night will help you sleep better.

According to a new poll, 61% of people say they shower at night, versus 39% who shower in the morning. ( Here’s more from Seventeen)