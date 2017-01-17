Shots Fired Leads to 5 Juveniles Arrested in Braidwood

Police officers responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Annadon Lane in Braidwood on Friday January, 13th. A witness had observed two white males exit a Ford Explorer with a loud exhaust system. The suspects then began shooting at two vehicles, damaging the windows. A short time later the same Ford Explorer was located at the Braidwood BP gas station. Inside the vehicle were five subjects between the ages of 16 and 17 years of age. The juveniles were identified by a witness and then transported to the Braidwood Police station for questioning. Among the items recovered from the vehicle, the Braidwood Police Department found an air-soft pistol and two knives. These items are possibly associated with other crimes that have occured in the area. The investigation in ongoing and anyone with information is asked to notify the Braidwood Police Department at (815) 458-2342.

