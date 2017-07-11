Shorewood Crossroads Fest Looking For A Few Volunteers

If you want to make a thousand dollars for your group or organization then volunteer for the 41st annual Shorewood Crossroads Fest. Shorewood Chamber president Carol Wagner explains.



Your group does not have to be a non-profit to qualify but have at least 6 volunteers available to work. Also if high school students are looking for community service hours than you’re in luck. Go to Crossroadsfest.com for more details to volunteer. The festival will feature everything from a baby contest to a bags contest. Fireworks, bands, rides and food. The 3-day festival begins Friday August 4th.

