Did you know that the most common mistakes made when installing a child’s car seat can also be the most deadly? Did you know that, in 2015, 214 children died in the United States from not being buckled up during a traffic accident?

This Saturday, September 23rd, is the perfect time to get your car seat checked by an expert! Four Will County locations have been designated for parents and caregivers to participate in this year’s Child Passenger Safety Week campaign. Will County Sheriff’s Office, along with other local police agencies, will be on hand to answer questions, make sure your child is buckled in the correct seat for their age and size, and to double check that your child’s seat is properly installed.

Please join us and be confident that your child is buckled up safely and securely!

10am-2pm Babies-R-Us, 994 Brookforest Avenue in Shorewood

11am-2pm Joliet Slammers Stadium, 111 E. Jefferson Street in Joliet

12pm-4pm Lockport Police Department, 1212 S. Farrell Road in Lockport

9am-11am Minooka Fire Department, 7901 E. Minooka Road in Minooka

For more information go to www.buckleupillinois.org or

The “Don’t Leap Too Soon, Take your Car Seat to the Limit” campaign is sponsored by the Illinois Department of Transportation, AAA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Will County Sheriff Press Release

The post Sheriff’s Office Participating In National Child Safety Seat Week appeared first on 1340 WJOL.