SHAPA – THE NEW SCALE THAT DOESN’T TELL YOU YOUR WEIGHT

There’s a new type of scale called Shapa. It doesn’t tell you how much you weigh. When you purchase a Shapa scale for $99, you also have to subscribe to an app for $7.95 a month. Here’s how it works:

– Every time you step on the scale, the app will record – but not show you – your weight.

– A calendar indicates how many times you’ve stepped on your scale in the past week. You’re supposed to step on it twice a day, and the app pesters you if you don’t. Every night and every morning, you’ll get a notification informing you that “It’s time to get on your Shapa!” If you don’t get on, it pings you again.

– Instead of your weight, the app displays your “Shapa Color.” Blue and green mean you’re losing weight, while gray means you need to step up your game.

– Every day the app gives you two missions, such as “Eat something green with every meal” or “Eat dinner with no distractions.” You tell the app whether you complete each mission. Over time, Shapa learns which missions are working for you, and which missions aren’t, as well as which ones you’re completing. It then assigns you more of the missions that work, and fewer of the missions that don’t.

Click here to see more