Shania Twain will serve as a guest judge on Dancing with the Stars for their Movie Night theme on Monday (October 23rd). People reports that Shania will also perform a song called “Soldier” from her new album, Now.

The Movie Night allows the remaining couples to pay homage to iconic dance moments in film history.

Dancing With The Stars airs on Mondays at 7 p.m. on ABC.

Shania Twain will be performing at the United Center on May 19th, 2018. Tickets are available here…..