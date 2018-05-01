Shania Twain & Jake Owen to Host New Country Music Talent Show

FILE - This Dec. 1, 2012 file photo shows Shania Twain performing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Twain says she'll end her residency in Las Vegas with a final show Dec. 13, 2014, two years after she began performing at Caesars Palace. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP, File)

If you like Luke Bryan as a judge on American Idol and Blake Shelton on the Voice, there’s a new all country music talent show coming to USA Network. Shania Twain and Jake Owen will team up this summer for the new singing competition that will highlight country music in it’s various forms. Each show will be an hour in duration. Twain and Owen will hand-select emerging solo artists, duos and groups to perform in a showcase. Winners from each show will be performing at a showcase in a grand finale for the chance to be crowned one of country music’s next breakout acts. Do you think you have what it takes to compete on the show, click here.

Here are more details on the show from Taste of Country.