Potentially widespread thunderstorms could form this evening and spread across much of the outlook area through the mid to late evening. Scattered severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and large hail are possible. The tornado risk appears to be limited. In addition, the most intense thunderstorms will produce torrential downpours, with at least localized flooding possible.

