The safest cities in Illinois for 2017 has been released and Channahon is 6th on the list of 50 cities. To identify the safest cities in Illinois, the National Council for Home Safety and Security reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics along with population data. Cities with less than 5-thousand people were eliminated.

The remaining cities were ranked based on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes. Channahon is 6th, on the list of 50. Homer Glen is 17th. Number one on the list is Waterloo. To see if your city made the list click here

The post Several Local Towns Make Safe City List In Illinois appeared first on 1340 WJOL.