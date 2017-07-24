Several Injured in Fight at Joliet Restaurant
By WJOL News
|
Jul 24, 2017 @ 11:41 PM

A fight at a Joliet restaurant on Sunday morning left a woman with a bullet wound and another woman with a stab wound. It was a 2:42 a.m. at Anthony’s at 3151 Voyager Lane that Joliet police were called after a fight broke out in the parking lot. The incident then moved across the street when a suspect fired a handgun in the crown. A 25-year-old Joliet woman was hit in both legs while a 31-year-old Joliet man suffered a graze to his foot. During the fight another woman was knocked unconscious while a third woman was stabbed in the cheek. The woman shot and the woman knocked unconscious was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Joliet Police are currently looking for two suspects in connection with the incident. One is a black male who is 5″11′ tall and the second suspect is a black male who is 5″7′ tall.

