Serial Stowaway Arrested Again at O’Hare

Most times you only see elaborate crimes pulled off in the movies, but 66-year-old Marilyn Hartman pulled one off in real life. The 66-year-old “serial stowaway” was caught sneaking through security at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport last week without a ticket or passport– and this is the 10th time she was arrested for doing such a thing. Hartman hails from Grayslake, Illinois, and was busted for the stunt at least eight times in 2014, with two arrests happening within two months at O’Hare and Chicago’s Midway Airport. She’s also been caught in California and Arizona. Hartman spent a year in a Chicago-area jail for her crimes and was released on probation to a nursing home in December 2015. For her most recent stunt she wandered around O’Hare for two days before boarding the British Airways flight last week, and hiding in a plane bathroom before finding an empty seat. She made it to London, but was sent back when she couldn’t produce a passport, and was then arrested when she made it back to O’Hare. It’s not clear how she evaded the TSA at security checkpoints. (Fox)