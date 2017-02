Scott Street is closed at Ohio for the next 24 hours. A semi-trailer hit the viaduct and was wedged underneath. There may be damage to the viaduct. Traffic is being detoured at Ohio. Freight train traffic will also be suspended as the Burlington Northern Santa Fe crews asses the damage to see if the viaduct is structurally sound. No one was injured.

