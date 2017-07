A car accident on I-80 WB at I-55 has led to a possible fatality. The accident involved a semi and at least one car. Traffic is currently stopped all the way to Larkin Avenue. Traffic is being forced off to Northbound I-55. Authorities are recommending that you take Northbound 55 to Westbound 52 to Southbound Ridge.

The post Semi Fire on I-80 Leads to Possible Fatality appeared first on 1340 WJOL.