The Will County Coroner has ruled that 17-month-old Semaj Crosby’s death was a homicide. Coroner Patrick K. O’Neil says that after consideration of the circumstances surrounding her death, review of available Department of Children and Family Services reports, police investigation, scene photographs and a complete autopsy examination the death is classified as asphyxia. He also stated that due to the suspicious fire at the residence following the discovery of the body and the lack of cooperation from the witnesses the manner of death is currently classified as a homicide. It was in April of this year that Crosby’s body was discovered under a couch in a home in the 300 block of Louis Road in Joliet Township. That home was later condemned by Will County officials and mysteriously burned down days later. Four adults were in the home at the time the toddler disappeared but as of yet no one has been charged with any crime. An investigation into the homicide remains ongoing.

The post Semaj Crosby’s Death Ruled a Homicide appeared first on 1340 WJOL.