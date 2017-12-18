‘SELFITIS’ IS A GENUINE MENTAL DISORDER

If you thought taking a ton of photos of yourself (selfies) was harmless fun, think again. Psychologists have dubbed the obsessive taking of these photo ‘selfitis,’ and have even developed a test you can take to see how severe a case you have of the mental disorder. Nottingham Trend University and Thiagarajar School of Management scientists did some research and determined that borderline selfitis occurs when people take the photos at least three times a day, but do not post them on social media. Someone is classified as having acute selfitis if they take the same amount of selfies and actually post the photos online, and you have a chronic version of the disorder if you feel an uncontrollable urge to take photo of yourself around the clock, and post them to social media more than six times a day. Study author Dr. Mark Griffiths says the findings validate the concept of selfitis and “provides benchmark data for other researchers to investigate the concept more thoroughly and in different contexts.” More from (Daily Mail)