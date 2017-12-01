Selena Gomez is Woman of the Year

Although Selena won the award, she says it should go to her best friend who saved her life. Selena recently accepted the award, and during her speech, thanked her best friend Francia Raisa for donating a kidney to her back in September. She needed the transplant because she suffers from lupus. Gomez is 25 and had also undergone nearly two years of chemo to treat the autoimmune disease before getting the kidney. We wish her well, she’s been through enough!