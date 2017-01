Big news for fans of comedian Ron White. VenueWorks has added a second show for Grammy-nominated comedian Ron White at the Rialto Square on Friday February 17th at 10pm. The cigar-smoking, scotch drinking comedian rose to fame with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour. He’s sold over 14-million comedy albums. Tickets for the second show will go on sale next Friday January 20th.

