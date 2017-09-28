Second Individual Dies In Connection to Interstate 80 Accident

A second individual has succumbed to their injuries after a deadly crash along I-80 eastbound near Larkin Avenue on Tuesday morning. Just after 6 a.m. two FedEx trucks were pulled off onto the right shoulder. One FedEx truck that was a double trailer had broken down and the other FedEx trailer was there to help and parked in front of the broken down truck. A third truck, driven by a Chicago man was traveling eastbound on I-80 when it collided with the two trucks on the side of the road. All three cabs of the semi’s were engulfed in flames. The driver of the assisting FedEx truck, 50-year-old Sami Guzick of Joliet, was killed in the crash. The driver of the truck that had broken down, Jugoslav Djordjevic, was pronounced deceased on Wednesday night at a local hospital. State Police have charged 46-year-old Douglass Norfleet of Chicago with Improper Lane Usage and Failure to Reduce Speed. He also suffered serious injuries as a result of the accident.

