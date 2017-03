A second death is being blamed on Tuesday’s tornado in Ottawa. David Johnson died yesterday in a Peoria hospital from head trauma. Police say he ws working in his backyard when the storm hit. Another man in the same backyard died Tuesday. Governor Rauner toured the hardest hit areas in Ottawa and Naplate yesterday, and offered any help the state can provide.

The post Second Death Blamed On Tornado appeared first on 1340 WJOL.