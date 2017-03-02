Search in Joliet for Missing Former Deputy Comes to an End

By WJOL News
|
Mar 2, 3:25 PM

WJOL News has learned that the search for a former Will County Sheriff’s Deputy inside a Joliet home has ended. It was two weeks ago that Federal Agents and State Police began searching the home located at 100 S. Margaret Street related to the disappearance of Robin Abrams. Abrams was a former Sheriff’s Deputy who was in the process of suing the department for wrongful termination and sexual harassment when she went missing in 1990. Authorities told WJOL that the search of the home was being conducted due to new evidence coming to light.

