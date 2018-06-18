Scotty Mccreery Ties the Knot

Scotty McCreery is officially a married man! He tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Gabi Dugal in the mountains of their homestate of North Carolina on Saturday (June 16th) surrounded by 200 guests. People.com reports the wedding was officiated by Scotty’s childhood pastor and the newlyweds shared their first dance to Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” Guests feasted on Cajun dishes (a nod to the bride’s Louisiana roots), steak and pasta at the reception, and instead of a traditional wedding cake, Scotty and Gabi treated their guests to an assortment of pies.

Scotty and Gabi’s wedding was pretty much a lifetime in the works. The former American Idol winner tells us exclusively that he always knew Gabi was the one. “It’s exciting! We’ve been together six years now and known each other our whole lives so she’s my best friend. I knew it (the relationship) was different. I didn’t date a whole lot before her but I knew that she was special. I kind of had my eye on her for a long time in high school and finally got the nerve to ask her out my senior year and luckily she said yes to that date and we’ve been together ever since.”

The newlyweds will head to Tahiti on Tuesday (June 19th) for their honeymoon. Scotty has made arrangements to give his new bride her dream of an “over-water bungalow.”

People took to Instagram to share a photo of the happy couple. Congrats!

