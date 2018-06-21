Scotty McCreery releases Video in Celebration of Wedding

To celebrate his recent wedding, Scotty McCreery is sharing the brand new lyric video for his current single, “This Is It,” today (Thursday, June 21st) at 12 p.m. ET on his Facebook page and Twitter feed. The song is a blueprint of Scotty’s marriage proposal to Gabi Dugal, his high school sweetheart and now wife. The “This Is It” lyric video visually transports viewers to the mountains of North Carolina, where he popped the question and ultimately tied the knot.

The couple, who met in kindergarten in Garner, North Carolina and began dating during their senior year in high school, were married on Saturday (June 16th) in front of family and friends.

“This Is It” is one of the songs on Scotty’s current album, Seasons Change, which includes his very first chart-topping hit, “Five More Minutes.” Here’s the video:

Just for fun here’s Scotty’s audition on Season 10 of American Idol. He ended up winning the competition that year. Wow has he grown since then!